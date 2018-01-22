Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

Vic Mensa has released the music video for his track “We Could Be Free,” which features Ty Dolla $ign.

The intense visual features a narrative involving a police violence intercut with hopeful images of families of different races and backgrounds.

The track appears on Mensa’s debut album studio album, The Autobiography, which was released in July of last year.

Check out the new video, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.