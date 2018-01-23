Six people were taken to the hospital following an early-morning accident Tuesday that claimed the life of an Atlanta man. The medical examiner identified him as 31 year old Demetrius Cotton.



The 3-car accident happened just before 4 O’clock this morning, and resulted in the closing of I-20 eastbound for more than 4 hours. All lanes were reopened after 8 O’clock. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the accident. Reports indicate that two guns and a large bag of marijuana were found at the crash site.