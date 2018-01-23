THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More
By Maria Boynton
Filed Under:atlanta, deadly accident, Downtown Connector, i-20

Six people were taken to the hospital following an early-morning accident Tuesday that claimed the life of an Atlanta man. The medical examiner identified him as 31 year old Demetrius Cotton.

i20 fatal Guns, Drugs Recovered After Deadly Accident On I 20

The crash on I-20, Tuesday morning, at the Downtown Connector in Atlanta shut down the roadway for hours. (Credit: @cbs46mark)


The 3-car accident happened just before 4 O’clock this morning, and resulted in the closing of I-20 eastbound for more than 4 hours. All lanes were reopened after 8 O’clock. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the accident. Reports indicate that two guns and a large bag of marijuana were found at the crash site.

