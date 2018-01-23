The face Big Tigger makes at the end of today’s Trending Topics (click above) pretty much says it all – but alas the expression merits an explanation.

Back in November Tigger relayed the sad news that R&B power Jill Scott was divorcing her husband of one year. Now, “Mike Dobson is calling foul play on the prenup that he signed [three weeks before the wedding],” Tigger reported.

Related: Mary J. Blige’s Ex Needs Three More Zeroes On That Monthly Check

“He said he didn’t have a lawyer and felt coerced, but did so because he loved Jill.”

Fast forward to her “surprise” 2017 divorce complaint; and Dobson is figuring that agreeing to the aforementioned contract under duress, doing so without an attrorney present plus Scott violating a confidentiality clause in said agreement by speaking to the media about their split adds up to half of her marital assets and another half million for pain and suffering.