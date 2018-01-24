Atlanta Film Office
Central Casting Georgia
“Resident” (TV) Resident@Centralcasting.com
* Hardcore/Tough Looking Men & Women w/Visible Tattoos to portray Gang Members
* Tattoos: NO Profanity & NO Logos (All Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs
* Put “Gang Member” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“STAR” (TV) Star@Centralcasting.com
* Drag Queens, Flamboyant Performers, etc. (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Monday Jan. 29th & Friday Feb. 2nd
* Put “Drag Queen, Flamboyant Performer” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“STAR” (TV) Star@Centralcasting.com
* Seeking: Couples/Singles from the LGBT Community (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Monday Jan. 29th & Friday Feb. 2nd
* Put “Couple/Single from LGBT community” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Love Is” (TV) Loveis@Centralcasting.com
(1990’s Period Piece)
* Drivable Vehicles from the Late 80’s – 1990’s….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.
* Put “1990’s Vehicle” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” January Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* ALSO…Their website offers classes of ALL levels & How to meet Industry Insiders
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtras@gmail.com
(Fresh Faces Please)
* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Pedestrians for an “Overnight Shoot” 18 – 60yrs
* Shoots: Friday January 26th
* Put “Pedestrian” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Being Mary Jane” (Series Finale Movie)
* Black or Bi-Racial Male Newborn Twin Babies 2 Weeks – 2 Months Old
* Seeking “Very Small Babies” for this role to portray a Baby Born Prematurely.
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Being Mary Jane” (Series Finale Movie)
* Seeking: “Pregnant Women” for Lamaze Class scenes. 18yrs & Older
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/bmj-pregnantextras/
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Black/Bi-Racial Male & Female to portray “Church Goers” 18yrs & Older
* Please submit your pictures wearing your Sunday Best!
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Men (Clean Cut) & Women to portray “COPS” (All Ethnicities) 25yrs & Older
* Men: Size 38” Waist & Smaller – Must have Black Boots
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray “Psychiatric Patients” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “PATIENT” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray “Nurses & Orderlies”….Must have your own Scrubs
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “NURSE or ORDERLY” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com
* REAL Black “Rappers” and their Crew who drive Fast Cars 18yrs & Older
* OR…Black Folks to portray Rappers w/Fast Cars – Corvette, Porsche, Mustangs, etc.
* Please include multiple Pics of You w/Car along w/Color, Year, Make, Model of car
* Put “Rapper w/Fast Car” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com
* Latino, Black, Middle Eastern Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Put “Latino, Black, Middle Eastern Man or Woman” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)
* Lots of Middle Eastern Men/Women/Kids or entire Mid-Eastern Families. ALL AGES
* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.
* Put “Middle Eastern Man/Woman/Kid, or Family” in Subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)
* Lots of “Latino” Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.
* Put “Latino Man, or Woman” in Subject line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape Females of All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Atlanta’s New TV Talent Show
“The Stage” (TV) Atlthestage@gmail.com
* Vocalists & Musicians for an On-Camera Audition on January 31st 18yrs & Older
* Submit a self taped video introducing yourself & singing “The Star Spangled Banner”
* Send taped submission to: Atlthestage@gmail.com