Central Casting Georgia

“Resident” (TV) Resident@Centralcasting.com

* Hardcore/Tough Looking Men & Women w/Visible Tattoos to portray Gang Members

* Tattoos: NO Profanity & NO Logos (All Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* Put “Gang Member” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“STAR” (TV) Star@Centralcasting.com

* Drag Queens, Flamboyant Performers, etc. (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Monday Jan. 29th & Friday Feb. 2nd

* Put “Drag Queen, Flamboyant Performer” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“STAR” (TV) Star@Centralcasting.com

* Seeking: Couples/Singles from the LGBT Community (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Monday Jan. 29th & Friday Feb. 2nd

* Put “Couple/Single from LGBT community” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Love Is” (TV) Loveis@Centralcasting.com

(1990’s Period Piece)

* Drivable Vehicles from the Late 80’s – 1990’s….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.

* Put “1990’s Vehicle” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” January Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* ALSO…Their website offers classes of ALL levels & How to meet Industry Insiders

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtras@gmail.com

(Fresh Faces Please)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Pedestrians for an “Overnight Shoot” 18 – 60yrs

* Shoots: Friday January 26th

* Put “Pedestrian” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (Series Finale Movie)

* Black or Bi-Racial Male Newborn Twin Babies 2 Weeks – 2 Months Old

* Seeking “Very Small Babies” for this role to portray a Baby Born Prematurely.

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (Series Finale Movie)

* Seeking: “Pregnant Women” for Lamaze Class scenes. 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/bmj-pregnantextras/

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* Black/Bi-Racial Male & Female to portray “Church Goers” 18yrs & Older

* Please submit your pictures wearing your Sunday Best!

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* Men (Clean Cut) & Women to portray “COPS” (All Ethnicities) 25yrs & Older

* Men: Size 38” Waist & Smaller – Must have Black Boots

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray “Psychiatric Patients” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “PATIENT” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray “Nurses & Orderlies”….Must have your own Scrubs

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “NURSE or ORDERLY” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

* REAL Black “Rappers” and their Crew who drive Fast Cars 18yrs & Older

* OR…Black Folks to portray Rappers w/Fast Cars – Corvette, Porsche, Mustangs, etc.

* Please include multiple Pics of You w/Car along w/Color, Year, Make, Model of car

* Put “Rapper w/Fast Car” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

* Latino, Black, Middle Eastern Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Latino, Black, Middle Eastern Man or Woman” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)

* Lots of Middle Eastern Men/Women/Kids or entire Mid-Eastern Families. ALL AGES

* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.

* Put “Middle Eastern Man/Woman/Kid, or Family” in Subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)

* Lots of “Latino” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.

* Put “Latino Man, or Woman” in Subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape Females of All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Atlanta’s New TV Talent Show

“The Stage” (TV) Atlthestage@gmail.com

* Vocalists & Musicians for an On-Camera Audition on January 31st 18yrs & Older

* Submit a self taped video introducing yourself & singing “The Star Spangled Banner”

* Send taped submission to: Atlthestage@gmail.com