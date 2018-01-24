By Ryan Cameron
Tiffany Haddish didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for her breakthrough role in 2017 summer hit “Girls Trip,” but she still managed to be THE talk of the Oscar nominations announcement.

“She got A LOT of criticism because she was butchering [nominees’] names,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

“Baby she did the best she could,” Wanda Smith quipped.

“I blame her team,” Ryan continued. “Yeah Tiffany Haddish is winning but whoever her team is … [you’ve] got to have a team!”

(Further proof of an absence of said team? What Haddish tweeted later that day (below). Then again, maybe that was the team plan all along: we’re STILL talking about her; and laughing with her!)

