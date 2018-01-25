Photo: Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Drake was a very cute kid.

The rapper has won this week’s #ThrowbackThursday by posting a pair of adorable baby pictures.

“The Boy 1986,” Drake posted on Instagram next to a photo of the rapper as a newborn, sleeping with a pacifier in his mouth.



In a second throwback photo, a toddler-aged Drake is seen riding on a toy airplane. “Been had plans of being on jets in OVO sweats,” reads the caption. Look closely at the photo, and a distinct OVO logo has been added to the leg of toddler Drake’s pants.

See the cuddly photos of baby Drake below.