By Hayden Wright

Some of Eminem’s longtime fans may not have appreciated his recent anti-Trump sentiments. But the Detroit rapper is standing his ground.

“I [hesitate] to say [I have] hatred in my heart for him, but it’s serious contempt. I do not like the guy,” he said of Trump, in a new interview with Billboard.

Em’s blistering BET Awards freestyle (titled “The Storm”) eviscerated the president’s temperament, addressed social justice and broached political issues. On the “Chloraseptic” remix, the rapper referenced cutting his fan base in half due to the freestyle’s divided response. Whether the fans stay or go, Eminem feels he’s on the right side of history.

“At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it, because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I’m on the right side of this,” he said. “I don’t see how somebody could be middle class, busting their ass every single day, paycheck to paycheck, who thinks that that f—— billionaire is gonna help you.”

Em also weighed in on the current landscape of influential rappers — noting that some new hip-hop is great and some of it’s “wack.”

“I think rappers like J. Cole and Kendrick [Lamar] and Joyner Lucas rap to be the best rapper. That’s all I’ve ever tried to do,” he says. “Some people might not care to be the best and just know how to make good songs, and some people make wack songs [laughs]. Hip-hop is always evolving, though, and that to me is the most important thing about staying in tune with what is going on.”