THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More
By Maria Boynton
Filed Under:cityhood, eagles landing, georgia legislature, stockbridge ga

“Keep Stockbridge Together” is the title of a quarterly town hall meeting tonight in McDonough. It’s being hosted by Stockbridge Councilman Elton Alexander at Eagles Landing First Baptist Church, 2400 Highway 42 North. Among the proposed topics is the effort to create the City of Eagles Landing, which Alexander, and the entire city council and new mayor, all say they are opposed to. And while the local elected officials are all African American, officials with the proposed change reportedly say it has nothing to do with race.

randy knighton city of stockbridge city manager Stockbridge Officials Say Splitting The City Would Be Devastating

Stockbridge City Manager Randy Knighton says he is against the effort that some are calling a “raid” on the city. (Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)


City Manager Randy Knighton says there’s a potential for some very serious implications, not only for the City of Stockbridge, but for other cities throughout the state.

So, how would this be different than the ten prior cases of creating new cities in Georgia? Knighton says the previous efforts were created in unincorporated areas, but the Eagles Landing plan, would take a portion of an existing city to create a city.

The new City of Eagle’s Landing is being proposed by a group called the Eagles Landing Educational Research Committee. It was formed a year ago. According to the official statement on its website www.elerc.org, the Committee says they are “creating a city to live, work, shop, and play.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Contact Us
Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live