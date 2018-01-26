By Ryan Cameron
It’s the exciting news The Essence Music Festival was supposed to share, not Idris Elba.

Nonetheless, the big screen’s sex symbol announced on social media – and then deleted – that Janet Jackson will return to the stage as a headliner for the magazine’s annual  4th of July gathering in New Orleans. That’s in addition to (reportedly) Mary J. Blige, Fantasia, Xscape, The Roots featuring Erykah Badu and Jill Scott.

“Oh yeah, that’s a powerful lineup,” Wanda Smith remarked during today’s Ryan Report.

And we haven’t even gotten to the Elba connection: Essence plans to present a DJ-curated experience including him, MC Lyte and more. That’s a first; plus one more – the podcast The Read’s Kid Fury and Crissle are set to host what is being billed as “an interactive music experience.”

