Score one plus for Russell Simmons alongside the growing number of negative claims against the embattled hip-hop mogul.

And it comes from a woman who has had two children with him, known him for more than a quarter century and – at least judging by public persona – can in no way be considered a shrinking violet just standing by her ex-man.

“As a mother of two daughters, I believe that no one should ever be shamed or portrayed as an unreliable witness to their own experience for speaking up,” Kimora Lee Simmons posted on Instagram; seeming to reference those who have accused Simmons of sexual misconduct ranging from assault to rape.

“Nor should anyone be condemned legally without due process and a fair trial,” she continued. “I have known Russell for over 25 years…these allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known.”