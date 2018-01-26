His dream of being an Atlanta radio superstar achieved, Ryan Cameron is moving on to an “opportunity of a lifetime.”

In a surprise on-air announcement Friday just minutes ago, the anchor of V-103’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith for six years declared: “I have done everything I can do in this field. I am telling Atlanta today that I am going to be moving on to something else.”

“No, I didn’t get fired. No, [we’re] not mad. No, I’m not going across the street,” continued Cameron, who’s spent a collective 18 years at WVEE-FM. “I never want to look back and say what I could’ve done because I’m comfortable in this chair.”

The Georgia Radio Hall of Fame member has become a partner at Rakanter, a branding firm based in Atlanta. “I have been presented an opportunity to do something that a lot of people of color aren’t able to do; and that is to be brought in on the ground level of a very successful business as a partner, not as an employee.”

“It’s going to be phenomenal” Cameron said. “This is not a step out on faith, this is real. It’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be a change. It’s going to be something that could be global.”

His last on the air will be next Friday, February 2.

Cameron’s career at V-103 started in 1991 as an intern with The Mike and Carol Morning Show. He went on to work in Washington, D.C., and as host of another morning show in Atlanta. “My tenure here at V-103 has been the most fulfilling thing that I could have, but I have to feel there’s something else that I can do… I have yacht dreams, y’all. I want you to have yacht dreams.”

Among the calls that have poured in to the station there was a listener who told Cameron that he introduced her to Atlanta. “I’ve been here for 20 years”, she said. “You’ve made large strides as a financial advisor, parental advisor. You make an impact when you talk about the elections and what our responsibility is in our community to make sure we are doing our job as citizens, as parents and students, so we can continue to give that same energy to the youth. Thank you.”

“If I have inspired even a small percentage of people to better yourself than you were before from all of my years of being on the job, then I’ve done my job,” Cameron said. “What I need to do now is to better myself.”

Listeners will continue to be able to share their memories and well-wishes with him personally all next week, as The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith broadcasts live across the city. The first stop, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, will be the Krispy Kreme at 4560 South Cobb Dr. in Smyrna. There will be free coffee and doughnuts for the first 103 guests.