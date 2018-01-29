Loganville family practitioner Dr. Germaine Cummings says she is surprised at just how sick patients are coming to her office with symptoms of Influenza. “It’s bad. They’re coming in with some atypical signs. Most people don’t have a fever, but they have the severe chills and muscle aches, and just generalized body pains.” Cumming says she tells her patients that they need to wash their hands, to wear a mask when they are around people who are sick, but most importantly, she tells them to get a flu shot.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the flu outbreak is more severe than any since teh 2009 swine flu pandemic. The federal agency also says the flu epidemic could rival the 2014-2015 season. It is estimated that 34 million Americans got the virus. Some 700,000 were hospitalized. Close to 56,000 died. The CDC also indicates that flu-related pediatric deaths could reach an all-time high. At least 37 children have already died this season.