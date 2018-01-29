Enter for your chance to win a free Tax Preparation from H&R Block & a $100 Gift Card!

Win H&R Block Tax Preparation and a $100 Gift Card!

Contest Date Range: 1/27/18, 12:01am – 2/10/18, 11:59pm

For the H&R Block Tax Preparation contest, enter between 12:01AM (ET) on Saturday, January 27, 2018 and 11:59PM (ET) on Saturday, February 10, 2018 by clicking the “Contest” tab at www.v-103.com, then the H&R Block Tax Preparation contest link and completing the online entry form. At approximately 10am (ET) on February 12, 2018, one (1) winner will be randomly selected from all entries received and upon verification will receive one (1) $100 Visa gift card and one (1) certificate from H&R Block redeemable for up to $250 toward the preparation and filing of one (1) U.S. federal tax return and one (1) state tax return, prepared and filed electronically by H&R Block. Winner will not receive any difference in value if actual cost of preparation and filing is less than $250. Winner will be responsible for payment of all costs and fess in excess of $250 if the actual cost of preparation and filing exceeds $250. Winner must redeem certificate within thirty (30) days of winning by calling the phone number provided on the certificate to make an appointment with a local office designated by H&R Block. Must be 18 years of age or older to enter and win. Otherwise, WVEE general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.