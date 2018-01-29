Now THIS is that “petty way” Ryan Cameron is always talking about.

Apparently the childbirth bliss is already over for the mother of rapper Fetty Wap‘s sixth child – Alexis Skyy; as the same month she had their daughter she is already calling him out on social media for not taking care of the newborn, financially. But in another post, she tagged Wap’s rumored-to-be girlfriend, asking: “Can you wake my baby daddy up and tell him I said he has a few hour [before she sees him in court].”

Here’s the thing though: Big Tigger reports in today’s Trending Topics that “apparently there’s Baby No. 7 on the way, and [Wap’s] unbothered.”