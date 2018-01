Heart disease kills 1 in 3 women each year – more women than all forms of cancer combined. But most women don’t notice the symptoms until it’s too late. Wear Red on National Wear Red Day Friday, Feb. 2 to spread the message and save the women you love. To learn more, go to www.GoRedForWomen.org. Life is Why. Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by Macy’s and CVS Health, and locally sponsored by Piedmont Heart.