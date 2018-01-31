Atlanta Film Office

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (Series Finale Movie)

(Specialty Role)

* Seeking: A REAL STRING QUARTET 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Tammy Smith Casting

“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

* Tough Looking Latino Men to portray “Enforcers & Bodyguards” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Latino Man” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Superfly” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

* Tough looking Asian & Middle Eastern Men to portray “Gangsters” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian or Middle Eastern Man” in subject line

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtras@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Lots of Males & Females….18 – 28yrs….who still look like “High School Students”

* All Ethnicities

* Put “New Student” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” February Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* ALSO…Their website offers classes of ALL levels & How to meet Industry Insiders

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(Young Tough Guys)

* Young Black Males w/a Hardcore Street look 18 – 35yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “YOUNG THUG” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(OUTDOOR SHOOT)

* Men & Women to portray “Neighbors” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “NEIGHBOR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

* Men w/a Tough, Urban Hardcore look to portray “GAMBLERS”

* All Ethnicities 35 – 55yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “GAMBLER” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)

* Middle Eastern Men/Women/Kids or entire Mid-Eastern Families. ALL AGES

* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.

* Put “Middle Eastern Man/Woman/Kid, or Family” in Subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)

* Lots of “Latino” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.

* Put “Latino Man, or Woman” in Subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Attractive Men & Women Mostly Covered w/Lots of Tattoos All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Central Casting Georgia

“STAR” (TV) Star@Centralcasting.com

* Attractive/Model–like Black Men & Women for “Big Bar Scene” 18yrs & Older

* Shoots…TOMORROW Feb. 1st

* Put “Attractive Woman, or Man” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) Macatl@Centralcasting.com

* Seeking Lots of “Asian” Men & Women to portray Business types 18yrs – Older

* Put “Asian Man, or Woman” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Love Is” (TV) Loveis@Centralcasting.com

(1990’s Period Piece)

* Drivable Vehicles from the Late 80’s – 1990’s….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.

* Put “1990’s Vehicle” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com