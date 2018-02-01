By Maria Boynton
In her position as leader of the United State’s top health agency, Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald was supposed to uphold its slogan, “24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People.” But, critics say Fitzgerald went against that principle when she purchased tobacco stock after she took the position last July. She resigned has of the the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. There were also Congressional concerns about Fitzgerald’s financial holdings in health insurance and pharmaceutical companies.

cdc fitzgerald 2 CDC Director Resigns Amid Concerns About Financial Interests

Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has resigned. It happened after reports surfaced that Fitzgerald purchased tobacco stock after she took the position at the nation’s top public health agency (CDC.gov)


The former Georgia health commissioner, had been chosen to head the CDC by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. He was forced to resign, 2 months after Fitzgerald took office, during a scandal about his use of private planes.

