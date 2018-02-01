Come March 4, Kobe Bryant could be a five-time NBA champion, the fourth-highest-scoring NBA player AND an Oscar winner – but at least some 16,000 petitioners apparently only see him as a “known rapist.”

Related: Ice Cube On Why Kobe Bryant Is Better Than LeBron James

Some seventeen years after the onetime Los Angeles Laker was charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment (which after admitting to committing adultery, and the alleged victim refused to cooperate, the case was dismissed) the aforementioned thousands are asking the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences to rescind Bryant’s nomination.

The best animated short contender, “Dear Basketball,” is based on a letter Bryant wrote as he retired from the sport in 2016. Bryant is the film’s co-producer. (See it HERE).