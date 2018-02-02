Brandon Gamble is being called a “hero dad”. He was able to rescue his 5 children when fire broke out at their Forest Park Home. But, Gamble became trapped inside the home, and didn’t make it out.



The fire happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Burks Road. Neighbors say they were awakened by screams and saw Gamble’s wife Tyesha standing outside the home bleeding. They say they saw the father dropping the children out a window. And, while they say they believed Gamble had made it out of the burning home, they were shocked to learned that he did not survive.