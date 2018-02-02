By Maria Boynton
Filed Under:brandon gamble, deadly fire, forest park ga, Maria Boynton

Brandon Gamble is being called a “hero dad”. He was able to rescue his 5 children when fire broke out at their Forest Park Home. But, Gamble became trapped inside the home, and didn’t make it out.

fp fire 1 mm Father Dies In Fire After Saving 5 Children

Father of 5 Brandon Gamble did not survive, after saving his children from a blaze at their home. The fire happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Burks Road in Forest Park. (Credit: @cbs46mark)


The fire happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Burks Road. Neighbors say they were awakened by screams and saw Gamble’s wife Tyesha standing outside the home bleeding. They say they saw the father dropping the children out a window. And, while they say they believed Gamble had made it out of the burning home, they were shocked to learned that he did not survive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Contact Us
Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live