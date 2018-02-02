Granted, hip-hop mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has won in so many arenas – the recording industry, artist and sports management, streaming and adult beverages – but it’s still hard to say, yeah, THIS is savvy.

Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics that Jay-Z just filed legal documents to obtain exclusive rights to The Roc (short for his Roc-a-fella imprint) hand signal. Also known as the Delta Sigma Theta sorority’s hand signal. Also, the same diamond signal/symbol Diamond Dallas Page sued him over back in 2005.

Thing is, DDP (as he’s known in wrestling circles) never trademarked it. And in comes HOV (one of many nicknames used by the artist’s fans).

“Deltas [are] gonna have a lot to say about that,” Tigger predicted.