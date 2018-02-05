And you thought “Real Housewives of Atlanta“-related craziness primarily happened on Sunday.

Well, in today’s Trending Topics an almost disbelieving Big Tigger shared that R&B singer Kevin McCall asked RHOA’s Eva Marcille and her fiance (onetime Atlanta mayoral candidate) Michael Sterling, “Can I be our kid’s stepdad?”

Let Tigger repeat: “He wants to be a stepdaddy to his – key word, HIS – two-year-old daughter Marley that he made with Eva.”

“Wait. What?!”

Exactly. But here comes Eva with some clarity on this situation: “I have full custody of my daughter and her dad is Michael Sterling; so he is a blast from the past

and a memory.”

(Nonetheless Kevin, Tigger implores that you keep in mind “that’s your daughter, son. Can’t nothing change that.”)