Photo: Scott Kowalchyk / CBS
By Jon Wiederhorn
GRAMMY-nominated rapper Lil Uzi Vert performed “The Way Life Goes” last night (Feb. 5) on “The Late Show.”
Related: Lil Uzi Vert Asks Kids on a Bus: ‘What’s Poppin’?’ in Fun Viral Clip
The appearance marked his debut on the program, and Lil Uzi and his band performed the Luv is Rage 2 single with relaxed panache, yet the performance was imbued with a menacing vibe.
Decked out in a black leather jacket decorated with red graffiti, a Bad Religion T-shirt, a black hat and an inverted cross necklace, Lil Uzi sang in front of a coffin and roamed the set, which was bathed in dim red light.
Check out the performance below.