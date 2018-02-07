After nearly a year of contentious negotiations, the Georgia Senate has passed a sweeping House adoption bill. State Representative Erica Thomas of Cobb County says they removed discriminatory language from the measure, which she says would have made it difficult for members of the LGBTQ community to adopt children. “A lot of people are going outside of Georgia to adopt” says Thomas, who adds, “we have doubled from 7,000 to 14,000 foster kids in Georgia.” Thomas, who was a foster child, says “I am a champion for this bill.” Thomas says the adoption bill also includes plenty that would help people trying to adopt in Georgia.The proposal was sponsored by State Representative Bert Reeves of Marietta. Governor Nathan Deal has indicated that he will sign it into law.

Bill aimed at improving safety in school zones passes out of committee

A bill known as “Edna’s Law” has passed out of the Motor Vehicles Committee. The aim is to bring about changes at school crossing zones and is named for 64 year old Edna Umeh who was struck and killed last November while on the job outside Lindley Middle School on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton, GA. The driver, identified as 38 year old Lamonte Roosevelt Whitaker of Lithonia, GA was traveling at 70 miles per hour.