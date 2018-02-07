Atlanta Film Office
Hylton Casting
“Being Mary Jane” (Series Finale Movie)
* Seeking: A Real Band, or Musicians for a Black Tie Event 18yr & Older
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Black/Bi-Racial Men & Women to portray “Church Goers” 18yrs & Older
* Please submit your pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Men/Women to portray “COPS” – Must have Black Boots (All Ethnicities) 25 – 50yrs
* Men: Clean Cut w/a Size 38” Waist or Smaller
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray Upscale Bar Patrons (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Submit your Pictures wearing “Cocktail Party Attire”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “UPSCALE BAR” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” January Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* ALSO…Their website offers classes of ALL levels & How to meet Industry Insiders
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Casting TaylorMade
“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)
* Middle Eastern Men/Women/Kids or entire Mid-Eastern Families. ALL AGES
* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.
* Put “Middle Eastern Man/Woman/Kid, or Family” in Subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)
* Lots of “Latino” Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.
* Put “Latino Man, or Woman” in Subject line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape Women w/Short Hairstyles (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtras@gmail.com
(FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Lots of Males & Females….18 – 28yrs….who still look like “High School Students”
* All Ethnicities
* Put “New Student” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (TV) Macatl@Centralcasting.com
* Seeking Lots of “Asian” Men & Women to portray Business types 18yrs & Older
* Put “Asian Man, or Woman” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Love Is” (TV) Loveis@Centralcasting.com
(1990’s Period Piece)
* Drivable Vehicles from the Late 80’s – 1990’s….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.
* Put “1990’s Vehicle” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com