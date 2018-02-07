THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More
fb img 1517706655419 Pass The ERA Capitol Day February 8th

The time has come to make history by ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment (E.R.A.). There are 14 unratified states and ratification by two more states, will put the E.R.A. into the Constitution.”

“Calling all advocates and activists across the Nation… Join our efforts in making Constitutional Equality for all WOMEN

When: Thursday, February 8, 2018

Time: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Room: Room 506 Coverdell Legislative Office Building (CLOB)

8AM Registration

8:30-10:30 Panel Discussion 506 (CLOB)

10:30AM-11:30 work the ropes State Capitol

12PM press Conference Rotunda

WhereGeorgia State Capitol 206 Washington St SW Atlanta, GA 30334

