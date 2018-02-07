Peach State Health Plan is providing FREE admission and a $10 voucher to the Peach State Health Plan Family Night at Universoul Circus (Turner Field, Old Gold Lot, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, SE Atlanta, GA 30315) on Thursday night, March 1st, 2018 for 100 Peach State Health Plan members – while supplies last!! For more information, call 1-800-704-1484! The Peach State Health Plan Team will be on site from 6pm-8pm with the Mobile Market addressing any questions that Peach State Health Plan members or potential members may have!

