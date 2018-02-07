First Tamar Braxton filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert, then her mother publicly accused him of abuse, now this.

According to TMZ, Remy Ma has fired Herbert as her manager, claiming that he’s “allegedly spending so much time with Tamar trying to repair the relationship that she hasn’t booked any studio time, hasn’t booked any shoots, nothing.”

“Let Rem tell it,” Big Tigger continued in today’s Trending Topics, “he has had no, zero, absolutely no impact.”