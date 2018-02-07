By Big Tigger
Filed Under:big tigger, REMY MA, Tamar Braxton, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics, Vince Herbert, vincent herbert

First Tamar Braxton filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert, then her mother publicly accused him of abuse, now this.

Related: About Vincent Herbert’s Arrest

According to TMZ, Remy Ma has fired Herbert as her manager, claiming that he’s “allegedly spending so much time with Tamar trying to repair the relationship that she hasn’t booked any studio time, hasn’t booked any shoots, nothing.”

“Let Rem tell it,” Big Tigger continued in today’s Trending Topics, “he has had no, zero, absolutely no impact.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Contact Us
Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live