Are you going through a divorce and don’t know what to do? Do you know someone who is carrying the financial burden during the process of getting a divorce? The solution to the following questions will take place at the Divorce Boot Camp for Women. The Alpharetta City Library will hold this important conference for women facing divorce or seeking legal assistance to finalize the process. The event will include a panel of experts and guest speakers that will provide information to participants going through the divorce proceedings. Financial Planner Debbie Dorman will also make an appearance to give advice on money management during and after the divorce. Participants are welcome to bring questions for the Q & A session at the end of the boot camp conference.

The Divorce Boot Camp for Women will take place inside the Alpharetta City Library center on Saturday, March 3rd at 3 p.m. The location address is 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30009. Participants are strongly encouraged to register early by sending an email to Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov. For more information, please call 404.613.6735. All adults are welcome to attend.