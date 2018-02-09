Tell us what Black Panther means to you and you could win four tickets to see the advanced screening of Black Panther on Tuesday, February 13 at 7pm and Dinner for 4 with DJ Searcy. Post an original, short video of yourself telling us what Black Panther means to you. Make sure you tag #pantherentry and @v103atlanta in order to qualify.

For the Black Panther Screening Instagram promotion, enter between 6:00am Eastern Time (“ET”) on Friday February 9, 2018 and 11:59pm ET on Sunday, February 11, 2018, by posting an original short video of yourself telling us what Black Panther means to you. Entrant must use the hashtag #pantherentry and tag @v103atlanta in the original Instagram video during the Entry Period. Entrants are invited to follow @v103atlanta. Entrants’ Instagram accounts must be set to “public” for the entry to be valid. Limit one (1) entry/post per eligible person during the Entry Period regardless if entrant has more than one email address or Instagram account. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address or Instagram account. On or about Monday, February 12, 2018, one (1) winner will be randomly selected,and upon verification, receive a four (4) pack of tickets to the advance screening of Black Panther on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00pm ET at AMC Parkway Pointe (3101 Cobb Pkwy #201, Atlanta, GA 30339) and a $200 Copeland’s gift card to eat dinner with DJ Searcy at Copeland’s Restaurant on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 5:30pm ET (3101 Cobb Pkwy SE #220, Atlanta, GA 30339). The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV) of the prize is $200.00 courtesy of WVEE. Otherwise, WVEE general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE .