It’s Gucci Mane‘s birthday and this year is already starting like none of his previous 37.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist born Radric Davis’s 2017 memoir is being turned into a movie. Paramount Pictures and Imagine Entertainment (Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s company) bought the movie rights to “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane,” which details his life story from growing up poor in Alabama to a criminal life in Atlanta to being a rapper featured on one of the biggest artists on the planet’s (Bruno Mars) hit single (“That’s What I Like”).

PLUS Big Tigger‘s reporting in today’s Trending Topics that Gucci Mane has signed the “Gucci Gang/Gucci Gang/Gucci Gang/Gucci Gang” artist Lil Pump to his 1017 label.

(And to think, we don’t even know what his ever-extravagant new wife Keyshia Ka’oir has given him – YET!)