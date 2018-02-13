Photo: Dennis Van Tine / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Cardi B is tipped to hit the road with Bruno Mars in 2018, but collaborations with her main man (and fiance) Offset aren’t slowing down. The hip-hop “it” couple appear on Chris Jeday’s Real Hasta La Muerta remix of “Ahora Dice.” The track also features Ozuna, Arcángel, and J Balvin — who appeared on the original remix, which climbed the Latin charts.

Offset and Cardi B’s presence brings a bilingual flair to the track and their verses hint at trouble in paradise.

“You ain’t cherish s— when you had it/ Turn me back to a savage,” she raps. “Grab your stuff while you at it/ Now my heart as cold as my Patek, uh…And I’m years away from basic, and I’m miles away from average/ But, one thing ain’t adding up to me/ How you gon’ mess with a bitch that look up to me, Off?”

Offset appears to plead with Cardi to “take him back.”

“I bought you a ring and five hundred racks (hey)/ She like the triangle Balenci bag (drip),” he raps. “You know you an angel, come save the bad (angel)/ If you really love me then take me back.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi has appeared on a track with Ozuna: Last year, she recorded “La Modelo” with the Puerto Rican singer.

