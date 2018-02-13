Photo: Robert Deutsch / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Los Angeles is in the house.

L.A. natives Nipsey Hussle and Kendrick Lamar have united for new track, “Dedication.”

“Dedication” is the lead single from Hussle’s new album, Victory Lap, which is set to drop this Friday, Feb. 16.

Both rappers deliver incendiary rhymes on the warm, throwback track thick with ’80s R&B vibes.

Lamar brings a family vibe, shouting out his later grandmother and proclaiming that his bond with Hussle runs deeper than set colors: “I said he a man first, you hear the words out his lips?/About flourishing from the streets to black businesses?”

Check out the lyrically explicit “Dedication” at Radio.com.

Nipsey Hussle will be busy in his hometown this NBA All-Star weekend, with the rapper scheduled to perform a sold-out record release show at the Hollywood Palladium.