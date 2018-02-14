Atlanta Film Office

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Hell Fest” (Film) HFextras@gmail.com

* Seeking Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, and All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs

* MUST be available for NIGHT SHOOTS through MARCH.

* Put “Night Shoot Female, or Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Upcoming New Project” (Film) ECAextras@gmail.com

* Smaller Men & Women – 5’2 and Under (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Smaller Female, or Smaller Male” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“The Third Wish” (TV) 3rdwishExtras@gmail.com

(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)

* Men & Women to portray a Church Congregation (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Please submit your pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The Third Wish” (TV) 3rdwishExtras@gmail.com

(SENIORS)

* Men & Women to portray “Senior Citizens” (All Ethnicities) 60yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “SENIORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SaintsSeason3@gmail.com

* Black/Bi-Racial Men & Women to portray “Church Goers” 18yrs & Older

* Please submit your pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SaintsSeason3@gmail.com

* Men/Women to portray “COPS” – Must have Black Boots (All Ethnicities) 25 – 50yrs

* Men: Clean Cut w/a Size 38” Waist or Smaller

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SaintsSeason3@gmail.com

(PSYCHIATRIC PATIENTS)

* Men/Women to portray “Psychiatric Patients” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* NO larger than an XL

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “PATIENTS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SaintsSeason3@gmail.com

(GAMBLERS)

* Black Men w/a Tough & Rugged look to portray “Gamblers” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “GAMBLER” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” February Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* ALSO…Their website offers classes of ALL levels & How to meet Industry Insiders

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Central Casting Georgia

“STAR” (TV) Star@Centralcasting.com

* Seeking: Trendy-Hip looking young Males & Females w/a Hot Wardrobe 18 – 30yrs

* SUBMIT your pictures wearing that “Hot Outfit”

* Shoots: This Friday Feb. 16th & Tuesday Feb. 20th

* Put “Trendy Female, or Male” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) Macatl@Centralcasting.com

* Seeking Lots of “Asian” Men & Women to portray Business types 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man, or Woman” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Love Is” (TV) Loveis@Centralcasting.com

(1990’s Period Piece)

* Drivable Vehicles from the Late 80’s – 1990’s….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.

* Put “1990’s Vehicle” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape Women w/Short Hairstyles (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)

* Lots of “Latino” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.

* Put “Latino Man, or Woman” in Subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)

* Seeking: Middle Eastern Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.

* Put “Middle Eastern Man, or Woman” in Subject line