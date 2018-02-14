Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button: Follow @atlfilment
.Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Hell Fest” (Film) HFextras@gmail.com
* Seeking Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, and All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs
* MUST be available for NIGHT SHOOTS through MARCH.
* Put “Night Shoot Female, or Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Upcoming New Project” (Film) ECAextras@gmail.com
* Smaller Men & Women – 5’2 and Under (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Smaller Female, or Smaller Male” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“The Third Wish” (TV) 3rdwishExtras@gmail.com
(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)
* Men & Women to portray a Church Congregation (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Please submit your pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“The Third Wish” (TV) 3rdwishExtras@gmail.com
(SENIORS)
* Men & Women to portray “Senior Citizens” (All Ethnicities) 60yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “SENIORS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SaintsSeason3@gmail.com
* Black/Bi-Racial Men & Women to portray “Church Goers” 18yrs & Older
* Please submit your pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SaintsSeason3@gmail.com
* Men/Women to portray “COPS” – Must have Black Boots (All Ethnicities) 25 – 50yrs
* Men: Clean Cut w/a Size 38” Waist or Smaller
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SaintsSeason3@gmail.com
(PSYCHIATRIC PATIENTS)
* Men/Women to portray “Psychiatric Patients” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* NO larger than an XL
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “PATIENTS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints and Sinners” (TV) SaintsSeason3@gmail.com
(GAMBLERS)
* Black Men w/a Tough & Rugged look to portray “Gamblers” 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “GAMBLER” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” February Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* ALSO…Their website offers classes of ALL levels & How to meet Industry Insiders
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Central Casting Georgia
“STAR” (TV) Star@Centralcasting.com
* Seeking: Trendy-Hip looking young Males & Females w/a Hot Wardrobe 18 – 30yrs
* SUBMIT your pictures wearing that “Hot Outfit”
* Shoots: This Friday Feb. 16th & Tuesday Feb. 20th
* Put “Trendy Female, or Male” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (TV) Macatl@Centralcasting.com
* Seeking Lots of “Asian” Men & Women to portray Business types 18yrs & Older
* Put “Asian Man, or Woman” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Love Is” (TV) Loveis@Centralcasting.com
(1990’s Period Piece)
* Drivable Vehicles from the Late 80’s – 1990’s….NO Red, White, and Black vehicles.
* Put “1990’s Vehicle” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape Women w/Short Hairstyles (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)
* Lots of “Latino” Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.
* Put “Latino Man, or Woman” in Subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Shaft” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring Samuel L. Jackson)
* Seeking: Middle Eastern Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* If Booked You’ll Appear in Multiple Upcoming Scenes.
* Put “Middle Eastern Man, or Woman” in Subject line