Funeral services for fallen Locust Grove police officer Chase Maddox will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018, 11 a.m. at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough. He was shot and killed on Friday, February 9, 2018, as he assisted deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office serve an arrest warrant. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Maddox died of a gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy showed that he had been shot 3 times. The two other officers with Maddox were wounded during the altercation with Tierre Guthrie, who lived at the house on St. Francis Court where the shooting happened. He also died in the shooting.



Officer Maddox’s wife gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, Tuesday. A gofundme page has been established for the family to help with expenses.