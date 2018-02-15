By Maria Boynton
Filed Under:chase maddox, gbi, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, locust grove ga, Maria Boynton, nelly miles

Funeral services for fallen Locust Grove police officer Chase Maddox will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018, 11 a.m. at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough. He was shot and killed on Friday, February 9, 2018, as he assisted deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office serve an arrest warrant. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Maddox died of a gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy showed that he had been shot 3 times. The two other officers with Maddox were wounded during the altercation with Tierre Guthrie, who lived at the house on St. Francis Court where the shooting happened. He also died in the shooting.

locust grove police officer chase maddox Funeral For Slain Locust Grove Officer To Be Held Saturday

Funeral services for fallen Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox will be held on Saturday, February 17, in McDonough. (Photo from the GBI)


Officer Maddox’s wife gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, Tuesday. A gofundme page has been established for the family to help with expenses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Contact Us
Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live