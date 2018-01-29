THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

For Black History Month, and every day of the year, V-103 & WAOK takes pride in saluting past, present and future history makers within the African-American community! Join us in celebrating our 2018 roster of great men and women whose efforts of success are making a positive change in our community.

 

Brought to You by Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, The Atlanta Braves, V-103 & 1380 WAOK

logos V 103 and News & Talk 1380 WAOK present VOICES OF INFLUENCE

Alvin Ailey Dance Troupe, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sterling Brown, Patrisse Cullors, Richelieu Dennis

Marquis Grissom, Tiffany Haddish, Mary Pat Hector, Sunny Hostin, Colin Kaepernick

Tamika Mallory, Felicia Moore, Issa Rae, Killer Mike

Tracee Ellis Ross

Bozoma Saint John, Michael Strahan, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey

