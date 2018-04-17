5 Questions With L.A. Reid

After departing from Epic Records, L.A. Reid has been quietly building another soon to be music powerhouse. Hitco has already set up shop in LA and Atlanta, signing Outkast’s Big Boi as their first artist. L.A. Reid has always had a keen ear for talent, working with legendary artists such as Outkast, Goodie Mob, Pink, TLC and Toni Braxton so it’s exciting to think about what new music is on the horizon. We sat down with the music mogul to ask him a series of five questions about the launch of his new label and his thoughts on the current music scene, check out the video below.