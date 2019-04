50 CENT, YOUNG THUG, FABOLOUS, BLAC YOUNGSTA and MORE ADDED to the TYCOON MUSIC FESTIVAL!

V-103 is proud to announce the addition of NINE NEW PERFORMERS to The TYCOON MUSIC FESTIVAL!



NOW JOINING KENDRICK LAMAR, CHRIS BROWN, T.I. and TREY SONGZ are:

50 CENT

YOUNG THUG

FABOLOUS

O.T. GENASIS

DAVE EAST

CASANOVA

BLAC YOUNGSTA

DDG

and D.C. YOUNG FLY





Atlanta's BIGGEST summer concert of the summer just bossed up and got bigger, now with 13 ACTS hitting the stage at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2019!

Tickets are available NOW at all Ticketmaster outlets.

CLICK HERE and GET YOURS NOW!