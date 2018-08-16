Remembering Aretha Franklin: Long Live The Queen

Beloved “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, considered far and wide one of the greatest singers of all time, has passed away at the age of 76.

It was reported on Monday that the cherished soul singer was in hospice care at her home, and was considered “gravely ill,” according to a source. There have been reports since 2010 that she’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, though Franklin told Rolling Stone that neither she nor her family had ever confirmed the story.

Still, Franklin announced her retirement from touring last year, and canceled several appearances in 2017, including a planned show here in Atlanta on October 13 at the Fox Theatre.

The legendary singer was revered for her powerful, inimitable, soaring voice, particularly on classic songs such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Think,” and the anthem “Respect.” A champion of both civil and women’s rights, Franklin will be remembered by all for her one-of-kind talent, graceful presence, and for making the choice to stand with people around the world for justice, equality and R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

“She was inspiring. Never forgot her roots. Always classy,” V-103’s Frank Ski said immediately after the news of Franklin’s passing broke. V-103’s Ramona DeBreaux also spoke of Franklin’s influence, saying “Meeting her felt like a warm hug from my grandmother. Not only was her music a soundtrack for African-Americans, but unilaterally for the women’s movement across the world.”

We'll have more on Aretha Franklin's legacy and career as the story develops. For now, V-103 sends our thoughts and prayers to her family and loved ones, and all those throughout the world who have ever been affected and moved by her beautiful voice.

Rest in peace to the irreplaceable Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul.