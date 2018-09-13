Atlanta and North Georgia Get Ready for Hurricane Florence Evacuees

A closed but growing Facebook group with more than 3,000 members has a description that reads, "Group for evacuees looking for places to stay & those offering lodging. No price gouging! Free or reasonable cost offers and links to available hotels, etc."

This is just one of many ways that people are getting together to help those who are evacuating areas where Hurricane Florence is expected to make impact on the southeast coast of the Atlantic, including Atlanta and the surrounding North Georgia communities. Motels and hotels are welcoming guests, but as they quickly fill up, many Georgians are taking to the web and social media to let families know they can count on good neighbors and Southern Hospitality in their time of need and displacement.

Read more about who's helping, and how you can add your support, at WAOK.