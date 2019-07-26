The Atlanta Falcons and Social Justice within our community

The Atlanta Falcons are committed to not only winning on the field but promoting change within the community off the field.

For the second straight offseason, the player-formed Social Justice Players Committee sought to address social justice issues within the Atlanta community and across the country. The committee determined what would make the biggest impact in local Atlanta communities with social justice at its core. With head coach Dan Quinn and owner Arthur Blank, who encourages the players to take action in service of the community, the players went about enacting their plan. Each member identified their own specific focus areas and with the help of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation*, the team identified organizations to partner with and make their mark at the grassroots level.

The Falcons’ player-formed Social Justice Players Committee is striving to close the gap in understanding on many social justice issues. By working with other organizations to create change at the grassroots level, the Falcons are hoping to make an impact far beyond the football field. From April – June, the Falcons worked with six different organizations to make an impact in the Atlanta Community.