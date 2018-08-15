WATCH: Renowned Atlanta Plastic Surgeon “Dr. Curves” Talks Butt Enhancement

A lot of folks in Atlanta and beyond are talking about plastic surgery right now, and butt enhancements specifically, following the premiere of the BET documentary “Killer Curves." Renowned Atlanta plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jimerson, also known as “Dr. Curves,” visited V103 recently and sat down in our studios to briefly explain what people need to know if they're interested in getting plastic surgery -- before going under the knife. From the limits of plastic surgery and his theory on why butt enhancement procedures have become so common, to his proudest moment as a plastic surgeon, watch the video below to hear directly from Dr. Curves on this controversial topic, and don't foget to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more V-103 interviews and videos!

Video of Atlanta&#039;s “Dr. Curves” Explains How He’s Changed Lives Through Butt Enhancement Surgery