Jeezy Drops Visuals For His New Single "1 Time" From TM104

It’s been 14 years since Jeezy, the Atlanta trapper turned rapper, released his first studio album Lets Get It: Thug Motivation 101. The album alone brought him into the forefront in the middle of him still experiencing life’s adversity.

We’ve all watched the evolution of Jeezy from the minute he dropped “Young” from his name. Fast-forward to now, Jeezy has decided that it’s time to create his final addition to his series with Thug Motivation 104: Trust The Process dropping August 23, 2019.

With his storytelling style of rap, Jeezy takes us back to 2002 in his new video for his first single “1 time” from TM104. The video takes us through present-day Atlanta, starting out at the Trap Music Museum. With it being one of Atlanta’s most sought out museums, He’s displays being honored as a legendary “Atlanta Trapper” & teleports viewers back in time to experience life before it was all red carpets and awards shows.

Check out the full video below and look out for his album!

Video of Jeezy - 1 Time

