Atlanta Receives Second Bomb Scare As Suspicious Package Discovered on Peachtree Street

Once again, a suspicious package has been discovered in Atlanta, igniting fears of yet another bomb threat and prompting the evacuation of a popular destination on Atlanta's famed Peachtree Street: Peachtree Center Mall.

The Atlanta Police Department made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on Twitter:

APD ALERT: Officers are responding to a report of a suspicious package at 231 Peachtree St. NE. Portions of Peachtree Center Mall have been evacuated as a precaution. International Blvd. NE between Peachtree Center Ave. NE and Peachtree St. NE is currently closed. #ATLTraffic — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) October 30, 2018

SWAT is on the scene and an investigation is underway, as International Boulevard has been shut down between Peachtree Center Avenue and Peachtree Street. The news comes one day after the FBI investigated a suspicious package was discovered at an Atlanta post office, addressed to CNN Center.

Peachtree Center Mall made an announcement moments ago:

Portions of Peachtree Center have been evacuated due to a suspicious package report and management is fully cooperating with the authorities. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — Peachtree Center (@PeachtreeCtr) October 30, 2018

We'll update this story as it develops; stay tuned...