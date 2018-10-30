Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Police and and a police K-9 patrol the stadium before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Receives Second Bomb Scare As Suspicious Package Discovered on Peachtree Street

First CNN Center, now Peachtree Center Mall

October 30, 2018
Categories: 
News

Once again, a suspicious package has been discovered in Atlanta, igniting fears of yet another bomb threat and prompting the evacuation of a popular destination on Atlanta's famed Peachtree Street: Peachtree Center Mall.

The Atlanta Police Department made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on Twitter:

SWAT is on the scene and an investigation is underway, as International Boulevard has been shut down between Peachtree Center Avenue and Peachtree Street. The news comes one day after the FBI investigated a suspicious package was discovered at an Atlanta post office, addressed to CNN Center.

Peachtree Center Mall made an announcement moments ago: 

We'll update this story as it develops; stay tuned...

Tags: 
News
terrorism
bomb threat
Atlanta
Peachtree Center Mall

Recent Podcast Audio

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes