Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank holds the MLS Cup next to defender Michael Parkhurst (3) after defeating the Portland Timbers in the 2018 MLS Cup championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United FC Wins The MLS Cup; Parade Planned for Monday Morning

Get Your Outfit Together; It's Lit

December 8, 2018

Atlanta United, a.k.a. "The 5 Stripes," a.k.a. ATL UTD, has done the unthinkable and won the Major League Soccer Cup in just two years. 

The expansion MLS team defeated the Portland Timbers by a score of 2-0 tonight, here in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The two goals were scored by Franco Escobar and Josef Martinez.

Atlanta United wins the MLS Cup on December 8, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dale-Zanine - USA TODAY Sports

There will be a parade Monday, December 10, at 10 a.m. on Peachtree Street, running through Downtown and Midtown Atlanta. It will start at the corners of Peachtree Street and Baker Street, and will end in The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a pep rally that will start at noon. Arthur Blank, as well as Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Governor Nathan Deal will be in attendance, along with many other ATL VIPs and fans. Make sure you're there!

Visit atlutd.com for more details! ATLANTA! UNITED!!

Tags: 
Atlanta United FC
Atlanta United
Sports
MLS

Recent Podcast Audio

Jamal Bryant Talks New Levels New Devils
Jamal Bryant Talks New Levels New Devils WVEEFM: On-Demand
University Scholar Served Ten Years Now Reaches Back To Women Still Inside WVEEFM: On-Demand
NCNW Executive Director Janice Mathis talks about Stacey Abrams' Campaign for Governor WVEEFM: On-Demand
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes