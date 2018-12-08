Atlanta United FC Wins The MLS Cup; Parade Planned for Monday Morning

Atlanta United, a.k.a. "The 5 Stripes," a.k.a. ATL UTD, has done the unthinkable and won the Major League Soccer Cup in just two years.

The expansion MLS team defeated the Portland Timbers by a score of 2-0 tonight, here in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The two goals were scored by Franco Escobar and Josef Martinez.

Dale-Zanine - USA TODAY Sports

There will be a parade Monday, December 10, at 10 a.m. on Peachtree Street, running through Downtown and Midtown Atlanta. It will start at the corners of Peachtree Street and Baker Street, and will end in The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a pep rally that will start at noon. Arthur Blank, as well as Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Governor Nathan Deal will be in attendance, along with many other ATL VIPs and fans. Make sure you're there!

