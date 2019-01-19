SUPER BOWL TRAFFIC ALERT: Atlanta's First Major Big Game Road Closures Begin Monday, January 21

The first significant road closure surrounding Super Bowl LIII will begin Monday, January 21, at 7 a.m.

The closure will be at Mitchell St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and will remain in place until Thursday, February 7.

Please find details and detour routes on this map. It's a PDF, so you can open it and print it, or save it to your computer or phone!

