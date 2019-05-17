AT&T Presents Tycoon Music Festival Ticket Stops

Join Us May 17th and May 21st For Your Chance to Win!

May 17, 2019
Categories: 
Contests
Tycoon Music Festival

AT&T  and The People's Station V-103 present the hottest concert of the summer, the Tycoon Music Festival! Featuring KENDRICK LAMAR, CHRIS BROWN, 50 CENT, TREY SONGZ, T.I., FABOLOUS, YOUNG THUG, O.T. GENASIS, CASANOVA, DAVE EAST, BLAC YOUNGSTA, DDG, D.C. YOUNG FLY and more!

Tickets on sale now at all Ticketmaster outlets, but check out when and where we'll be hooking you up with your chance to win your way in! 

 

Wednesday, May 15th 12pm-1pm

Thursday, May 16th 6pm-7pm

Friday, May 17th 6pm-7pm

Monday, May 20th 12pm-1pm

  • Across Lenox - Buckhead AT&T Store
  • 3431  Lenox Road NE Atlanta, GA 30326

Tuesday, May 21st 6pm-7pm

  • Briarcliff Village - Northlake AT&T Store 
  • 4805 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30345  

Thursday, May 23rd 6pm-7pm

  • Camp Creek Marketplace - East Point AT&T Store
  • 3330 Camp Creek Pkwy, East Point, GA 30344

Sunday, May 26th 2pm-3pm

  • Permieter Square - Perimeter Pointe AT&T Store
  • 136 Perimeter Center W, Atlanta, GA 30346

Tuesday, May 28th 12pm-1pm

  • Camp Creek Marketplace - East Point AT&T Store
  • 3330 Camp Creek Pkwy, East Point, GA 30344

Sunday, June 2nd 2pm-3pm

  • Akers Mill - Cumberland Festival Plaza AT&T Store
  • 2980 Cobb Pkwy Suite 160, Atlanta, GA 30339

Monday, June 3rd 12pm-1pm

  • Briarcliff Village - Northlake AT&T Store 
  • 4805 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30345  

 

VISIT V-103.COM/ATT TO STAY UP TO DATE ON YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

 

 

 

Tags: 
AT&T
Tycoon Music Festival
Contests

Recent Podcast Audio
Job seekers are urged to come hire-ready and dressed for success at citywide career expo WVEEFM: On-Demand
Michelle Obama tells Atlanta how Husband Eased Fears about Book Launch WVEEFM: On-Demand
Chairman of Fulton County Robb Pitts delivers 2019 State of the County WVEEFM: On-Demand
ACLU 's Andrea Young says they will sue over so-called "Life Act" WVEEFM: On-Demand
Governor Brian Kemp Signs Bill Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks WVEEFM: On-Demand
Plus Strut Founder wants it to be Boston Marathon for Plus Community WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes