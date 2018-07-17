Attention all HUSTLERS!
T.I., the legendary mogul and Grammy-award winning artist, is looking for one special person!
July 17, 2018
BET Networks is searching for business leaders, MBA graduates, and entrepreneurs to compete on the series, 'The Grand Hustle.'
T.I., the legendary mogul, and Grammy-award winning artist, is looking for one special person to become his next business protege. Do you have what it takes to become a boss? Are you worthy of a seat at the table of a multimillion-dollar empire that encompasses music, fashion, real estate, entertainment, and beyond? Would you like to work alongside T.I. and earn a six-figure salary?
Whether you have a college degree or a street degree, if this sounds like you or someone you know, please contact me for more details.
You can apply now at www.grandhustlecasting.com.