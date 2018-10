Black Lightning's influence has really changed the game by creating a series with a black SUPERHERO! Season two will be premiering tonight. Check out this exclusive interview with cast member's Krondon and Christine Adams when they stopped by The Big Tigger Show to talk about their roles in the series and the effect it has on them. Watch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.

Video of Black Lightning's Christine Adams and Marvin "Krondon" Jones Live w/ Big Tigger