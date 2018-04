Just when you thought Beyonce doesn't slip up...she did! It isn't her first time though, Remember her last Superbowl performance? One thing about Beyonce is she knows how to bounce back and play it off. Also, Riri is dropping something new for the ladies. Tune in to Big Tigger's Trending Topics to hear more details and make sure you catch him live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com