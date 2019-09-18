Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Introduce The "Big Sleepover" & Silence Rumors

Big Boi and the Legendary Sleepy Brown stopped by The Big Tigger Show to talk new music and inspiration for their new project "The Big Sleepover". Although, that isn't the official title for the project, from the sound of things that's the direction of it. They also silence rumors of their Dungeon Family brother Andre 3000 coming out with a new album this year. They claim he's always recording new music but it's for his own personal pleasure, maybe he'll share it with us one day (wishful thinking). Watch the full interview for more details and be sure to tune in to Big Tigger weekdays from 2 pm-6 pm at WatchV103.COM.